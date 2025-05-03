Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Fleetwood school famed for reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent is looking to stage its own version of Glastonbury.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flakefleet Primary School grabbed the attention of the nation when they performed Take That’s ‘Rule the World’ in the 2019 final of the hit TV show,

It was a magical experience the pupils will never forget.

Since then the Northfleet Avenue school has created a string of lively videos, including a short protest film this year about the odorous landfill site plaguing communities in and around Fleetwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Flakefkeet Primary School's 'FlakeFest 2024' proved a great success | Third party

Last year, the school enjoyed huge support with FlakeFest 2024, an event for the community with live music, stalls and fun activities.

That event included ex-EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, popular for his role as Barry Evans in the soap, leaing a ‘Barrioke Karaoke’ session duing the festival, and a performance by the Cheeky Girls and plenty of local talent on the stage.

Now they are staging it again for 2025, on Friday June 27 , but plan to make it bigger and better. So far, more than £7,000 has been raised from an ongoing crowdfunding appeal.

Flakefleet Primary School head, Dave McPartlin | Third party

Headteacher Dave McPartlin, who led the BGT entry six years ago, said of the plans: “Summer across the UK is filled with festivals. We want to create our very own Glastonbury , Leeds and Reading albeit without the tents and clean up operation after it's finished!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In 2024 , the community of Fleetwood came together to put on one of the biggest community festivals it has seen and we want to do it bigger and better in 2025.

“Celeb and local bands will come together to rub shoulders with the folks of Fleetwood and surrounding towns to create a night to remember.

“The impact from 2024 was amazing ; It generated revenue for local small businesses , created over 520 hours of volunteering time from the local community and had a positive impact on green spaces in the town in the run up to the festival. The buzz from the festival goers was incredible and what we achieved from a non alcoholic event is something to remember. Fingers crossed we can pull it off in 2025.”

The lineup for this year’s event hasn’t been officially unveiled yet but further details are expected to be revealed soon.

The fundraising link is here: https://www.spacehive.com/flakefest-2025