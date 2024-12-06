Fleetwood's festive lights were deliberately sabotaged by mindless vandals - it is unacceptable

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 6th Dec 2024, 16:30 BST
Several lampposts and festive lights were “deliberately sabotaged” by vandals in Fleetwood.

Fleetwood Town Council were notified that 15 of the town’s lampposts and the attached festive lights were not working on Saturday, November 30.

On-site electricians and the lighting team concluded the wiring had been pulled out of the connection boxes as an “act of mindless criminal damage”.

Several lampposts and festive lights were “deliberately sabotaged” by vandalsplaceholder image
Several lampposts and festive lights were “deliberately sabotaged” by vandals | Fleetwood Town Council

The decorations were due to be illuminated later that day as part of the Fleetwood Festive Lights Lantern Parade and Switch On event.

The council said the damage, which was going to cost hundreds of pounds to repair, had been “executed by someone who knows what they are doing”.

A spokesman added: “The Lantern Parade and Switch On event is put on predominantly for the enjoyment of Fleetwood's children - the town's primary school children enter a competition to ride on the illuminated tram, win a 'sweetie explosion' and to switch on the Christmas lights on the stage at the Marine Hall.

“It is unacceptable for someone to sabotage this experience.”

The damage was reported to the police.

Fleetwood Town Council urged anyone with information regarding the damage to contact them at 01253 872444.

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

