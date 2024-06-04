Fleetwood Civic Society has been involved in research and consulation as part of its Blue Plaques Project 23/24 - and has now revealed the final list.

The project has received £13,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and is aimed at promoting pride in local communities.

Although not a particularly old town, Fleetwood - founded in 1836 by Sir Peter Hesketh-Fleetwod - has a rich and interesting history as Lancashire’s first ‘planned town’ which developed into one of the UK’s top fishing ports before the industry’s devastating collapse in the 1970s.

Accordingly, it has a number of outstanding buildings which are out of the ordinary.

Each site chosen for a plaque has a significant place in Fleetwood’s history and the Society’s final proposed site list is: The Mount Pavilion; The Customs House; Queen’s Terrace; The North Euston Hotel and Gardens; The Lower Lighthouse; Pharos Lighthouse; St Mary’s Church; Fleetwood Market; The Steamer Hotel and The Mount Church. The plaques will be installed later this year.

William Hargreaves, chair of the Fleetwood Civic Society’s Working Group, said: “After hundreds of surveys with nominations, we are delighted to announce the list of locations for these new plaques, made possible by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, supported by Wyre Council.”

Margaret Daniels, chairman of Fleetwood Civic Society: “There were so many other suggestions that the Selection Committee had to be highly discerning.

“This final list is the cream of Fleetwood’s historic buildings and we hope that they will encourage a greater sense of appreciation and understanding of Fleetwood’s heritage and its historic environment.”

Fleetwood's most eminent buildings have been recognised in a new Blue Plaque project.

The Grade II-listed North Euston Hotel, designed by noted architect Decimus Burton and opened in 1841, is to get a new blue plaque

The former Custom House on Queens Terrace, now the home of Fleetwood Museum, is included on the new Blue Plaque list.

Fleetwood's Lower Lighthouse (also known as the Beach Lighthouse) was designed in 1839 by Decimus Burton and Capt H.M. Denham.

The 93 ft tall Pharos Lighthouse (also known as the Upper Lighthouse) was, like the shorter Lower Lighthouse, designed in 1839 by Decimus Burton and Capt H.M. Denham. The two lighthouses are purposely used as a pair to guide shipping through the treacherous sandbanks of the Wyre estuary.

Originally known as Burton's Houses, this impressive building had been renamed in honour of Queen Victoria's visit in 1847. George White opened Queen's Terrace when it was completed in 1848.