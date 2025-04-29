Fleetwood will celebrate two big events this weekend - the VE Day Family Fun Day and Fleetwood Day fun

By Richard Hunt
Published 29th Apr 2025, 18:41 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 18:47 BST
Fleetwood is gearing up for a bumper Bank Holiday bonanza this weekend with two seperate celebrations this Saturday and the Sunday.

The town is staging its own VE Family Fun Day spectacle on Saturday (May 3), in line with similar activities being held across the country to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War in Europe.

VE Day celebrations are to be held in Fleetwood this Saturday | Third party

It was on May 8, 1945, that the nation came together to celebrate the first VE (Victory in Europe) Day, bringing relief to millions after nearly six years of conflict.

The big event taking place in the port this weekend is being organised by Fleetwood Town Council.

The following day - Sunday May 4 - the town will stage this year’s Fleetwood Day, a celebration of the town’s heritage.

Where is VE event being held?

All the VE Day activities will be held in the town’s Memorial Park, which was aptly created in tribute to the men lost in the First World War.

It will take place from 10am until 4pm.

There will be military reenactment groups, armed forces charitable organisations, cadet groups from the town and plenty of stalls, including those selling refreshments.

Fleetwood Day

The following day, Sunday May 4, the town’s annual Fleetwood Day will be held.

This celebratory event will take place in the Euston Gardens, from 11am until 5pm.

It will include live music, games and various heritage-related activities.

