Fleetwood Town FC cut ties with Fleetwood United which was founded by Andy Pilley

Fleetwood Town FC have announced they have cut ties with the football club founded by their former chairman Andy Pilley.

This week, Fleetwood Town confirmed “they no longer have any association” with the Dubai-based club, Fleetwood United, which was sold to new ownership before the start of the 2024/2025 season.

Fleetwood Town added that they remain actively involved with Waterford Football Club in Ireland and Hout Bay United Football Community in South Africa – with long term ambitions with both clubs.

Fleetwood United were founded in 2021 by then owner Andy Pilley and enjoyed huge success winning two promotions in three season which saw them climb to the second tier of the United Arab Emirates football pyramid.

Following a deal reached two months ago, the club can now confirm Fleetwood United have been sold to GIE FC Dubai.

In a statement, Fleetwood Town FC said: “Town will continue to have a presence in the UAE with via our FTIFA programmes.

“We wish the Fleetwood United and GIE Dubai well in the future.”

Former Fleetwood Town FC chairman Andy Pilley was sentenced to 13 years in prison for fraud in July 2023.

The 54-year-old had overseen the club’s rise from non-league football to the EFL.

His son has since taken over ownership of the club as in May 2024, Willows 96 Holdings Ltd purchased 98% of the shareholding in Fleetwood Town with Jamie Pilley as the sole shareholder.