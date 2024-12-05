Fleetwood Town and Colchester United working with police after allegation of racism

Fleetwood have been made aware of an allegation of racism towards a Colchester player during the teams’ goalless draw on Saturday.

The allegation was made after the U's goalless draw at Fleetwood Town's Highbury Stadium on Saturday, November 30.

The club said they were cooperating with Lancashire Police after a report was made regarding the League Two meeting at Highbury Stadium.

Fleetwood have been made aware of an allegation of racism towards a Colchester player

A club statement said: “Fleetwood Town are disappointed to be made aware of an allegation of racism towards a Colchester United player during our EFL League Two game on Saturday 30 November.

“We are a community-based football club who pride ourselves on our inclusion and are proud to welcome all to Highbury Stadium.

“The club take all reports of discrimination incredibly seriously and are fully co-operating with Lancashire Constabulary who are now investigating the matter.

“We stand side by side with the EFL and our supporters in taking a zero-tolerance approach to tackling racism within the game.

“Fleetwood Town would encourage anyone who witnesses such behaviour to report via our direct number 07388 997153, via the Kick it Out app or to a steward at Highbury Stadium.”

Colchester added in a statement: “We were very disappointed to hear of an allegation of racism against a Colchester United player during Saturday’s game at Fleetwood Town.

“We are fully supporting Fleetwood in their investigations along with the police.”