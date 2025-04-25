Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Fleetwood teenager was arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase, reaching speeds of 135mph on the M55.

The pursuit began when an officer spotted the teen speeding on the M55 yesterday.

The chase continued onto the M6 and M65 before entering the streets of Nelson.

When the vehicle eventually stopped, the driver and passenger attempted to flee on foot but were quickly detained by officers.

The 17-year-old male was arrested and his car was seized.

The teenager was later charged with dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving with excess alcohol and driving without insurance.

He was bailed to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on June 11.

On the same day, an off-duty officer noticed a BMW 4 Series driving erratically at around 10pm.

The vehicle was located and a 27-year-old Fleetwood man was arrested on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

He was later released under investigation.

In the early hours of this morning, officers pursued a car speeding at 130mph on the M55. The vehicle was chased for several miles before being stopped.

At the roadside, the driver gave a breath test reading of 69, well above the legal limit of 35.

A 38-year-old Blackpool man was arrested for drink driving and his car was seized.

Kelford Leslie, of Plymouth Road, Blackpool, was later charged with driving above the alcohol limit.

He was bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on July 18.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We take crimes on our road networks very seriously.

“Anyone found to be committing crime on our roads will be prosecuted.

“If you know of, or see someone committing crimes on our roads, contact us on 101, or if a crime is ongoing, dial 999.”