Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival returns this summer after three year absence
Although the theme back in 2022 was Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee which saw a regal display of fun in the town, there will be no theme for this year’s event.
The festival is to take place over the weekend of June 28/29.
Organisers say: “We hope that 2025 will mark the start of many more festivals and in years to come.
“This Summer there is no theme, so, within reason, anything goes for your scarecrow design. “You can make a tribute to your favourite pop star, a movie character, perhaps a famous Fleetwood resident, something a bit different or just keep it traditional.
“In the weeks ahead we'll share how to get involved as a school, community group or a business; pass on tips for making your scarecrow and where you can get materials and nearer the time, how we'll be promoting where to see all the amazing scarecrows.
“For now, just like Worzel Gummidge, get those thinking heads on.”
For information, visit: https://www.facebook.com/fleetwoodscarecrowfestival?locale=en_GB
