Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival makes big return this month

Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival is back this month - for the first time in three years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although the theme back in 2022 was Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee which saw a regal display of fun in the town, there will be no theme for this year’s event.

The festival is to take place over the weekend of June 28/29 and it is hoped there will be numerous characters of all shapes and sizes over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival is back | Fleetwood Scarecrow Festival

It is being organised by a small group of volunteers who are members of Fleetwood Rotary Club, Fleetwood in Flower and Healthier Fleetwood.

David Gore is on the committee and said, "2025 is about resuming the Festival and establishing it as an annual event, one of the many in the Fleetwood community.

“We're speaking to schools and local businesses about getting involved, and nearer the time will be holding workshops to share tips for building scarecrows.

“A virtual trail of where to find all the scarecrows will be published just before the Festival. We hope to see Fleetwood filled with fun and colourful creations!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free bags of straw

To help those who want to take part, free bags of straw are available for local residents to pick up from Fleet Farm & Equestrian, Rossall Lane, this Sunday (June 8) between 10am and noon .

David added: “One bag should be enough for a standard size figure, it's maximum two bags per person if you are also collecting for a friend. First come, first served while stocks last. Full bales can be purchased from Fleet Farm & Equestrian at other times.

“We hope that 2025 will mark the start of many more festivals and in years to come.

“This Summer there is no theme, so, within reason, anything goes for your scarecrow design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can make a tribute to your favourite pop star, a movie character, perhaps a famous Fleetwood resident, something a bit different or just keep it traditional. “