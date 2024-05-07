Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The vessel was hit by mechanical failure out near the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

The lifeboat was called out on Sunday lunchtime and launched at approximately 1.55pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On arrival at the casualty vessel, the volunteer crew assisted with dropping the speedboat’s anchor in an attempt to make it safe before recovering two people and bringing them back to shore.

Fleetwood RNLI rescued two people from a stranded speedboat out in Morecambe Bay

After a full assessment of the situation and position of the casualty speedboat, it was decided to await the turn of tide and then recover the speedboat directly, on the grounds that it would become a danger to shipping if left for a commercial tow.

The lifeboat was therefore launched again at 5.15pm and recovered the casualty vessel to the Knott End slipway.

One volunteer on the lifeboat’s crew was Jonathan Davies, who had just returned to Fleetwood after bringing Cunard’s latest cruise ship, the Queen Anne, into port at Southampton and whose pager went off as he was attempting to buy groceries.