Fleetwood RNLI to the rescue of speedboat stranded in Morecambe Bay

RNLI voluneers rushed to the rescue after a speedboat developed problems and was stranded out in Morecambe Bay.
By Richard Hunt
Published 7th May 2024, 12:46 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 12:59 BST
The vessel was hit by mechanical failure out near the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

The lifeboat was called out on Sunday lunchtime and launched at approximately 1.55pm.

On arrival at the casualty vessel, the volunteer crew assisted with dropping the speedboat’s anchor in an attempt to make it safe before recovering two people and bringing them back to shore.

Fleetwood RNLI rescued two people from a stranded speedboat out in Morecambe Bay

After a full assessment of the situation and position of the casualty speedboat, it was decided to await the turn of tide and then recover the speedboat directly, on the grounds that it would become a danger to shipping if left for a commercial tow.

The lifeboat was therefore launched again at 5.15pm and recovered the casualty vessel to the Knott End slipway.

One volunteer on the lifeboat’s crew was Jonathan Davies, who had just returned to Fleetwood after bringing Cunard’s latest cruise ship, the Queen Anne, into port at Southampton and whose pager went off as he was attempting to buy groceries.

Jonathan said: "It was a bit of a switch going from the Queen Anne to the D class, but what she lacks in comfort she certainly makes up for in handling!”

