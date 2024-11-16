Fleetwood RNLI rushes to the aid of powerless yacht off Rossall Point
Fleetwood RNLI came to the rescue this morning after a yacht with two people on board lost all power, off Rossall Point in Fleetwood.
The RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew was paged at 8.48am to launch its all-weather lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpont.
The 34-foot yacht sent out a MayDay call requesting assistance after a total loss of power whilst under sail
Fleetwood RNLI said: “Our All-weather lifeboat launched and headed to where the casualty was thought to be.
