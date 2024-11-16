Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Fleetwood RNLI came to the rescue this morning after a yacht with two people on board lost all power, off Rossall Point in Fleetwood.

The RNLI volunteer lifeboat crew was paged at 8.48am to launch its all-weather lifeboat, Kenneth James Pierpont.

RNLI vessel Kenneth James Pierpont was called out to Rossall Point to assist with a yacht which had lost power. Photo: Craig Hart/RNLI | Craig Hart/RNLI

The 34-foot yacht sent out a MayDay call requesting assistance after a total loss of power whilst under sail

Fleetwood RNLI said: “Our All-weather lifeboat launched and headed to where the casualty was thought to be.

“The lifeboat crew quickly located the casualty vessel and assisted them back to Fleetwood Marina, returning back at the station at 11.10m.”