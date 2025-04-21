Fleetwood RNLI crew to the rescue as yacht runs into trouble
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fleetood RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew were called in to action on Sunday evening to assist with a yacht which had got into difficulties.
They were paged at 5.35pm and launched the D-class inshore lifeboat 'Harbet' to assist with the vessel, which had run aground whilst making its way up the Fleetwood Dock channel on the evening's ebbing tide.
Fleetwood RNLI reported: “As our crew arrived at the casualty, they found the vessel well aground.
“Our crew assisted the yacht crew to put out an anchor and secure the vessel.
“Three people were helped off the yacht and taken back to the lifeboat station. One person stayed onboard to wait for the yacht to refloat on the next high tide.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.