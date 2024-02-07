Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The lifeboat crew confirmed on their Facebook page that the event will take place on Saturday June 1, starting at 11.45am and tickets for the big event will be available soon.

The walk across the sands to Morecambe Bay is always a crowd puller and will be extra special this year as the RNLI marks its 200th anniversary.

The trek is a guided walk across the sands across to the ruined lighthouse, Wyre Light.

The structure, which burnt down in the 1940s and is gradually falling into the sea, has traditionally marked the entrance to the River Wyre channel.

Attempting to walk out to Wyre Light, which was first lit in 1840 but destroyed in 1948, would normally be a treacherous exercise, because of the unpredictable tides.

But under the expert guidance of the RNLI, the Wreck Trek is a safe and much loved event. It made its comeback last year after a break and was a sell-out.

On their Facebook page, the Fleetwood crew said: "Last year we saw 1600 participants hit the sands to revitalise this historic event and this year we are going bigger for the RNLI's 200th anniversary!"