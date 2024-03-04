Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 38 year old was initially working from home when started building up her business, specialising in tiny newborn babies, but working frim her lounge wasn't an ideal set-up

The most difficut time for the fledgeling business was during the Covid lockdowns, as the islotion rules meant she couldn't work for a year.

But Bex got through the tough times and says that being able to set up the dedicated studio is a huge step forward.

The new base for Bex Peoples Photography is at the Broadway shops, opposite the roundabout where Broadway meets Poulton Road and Highbury Avenue.

Bex brings a fine art touch to her work and has created her own distinctive style, being particularly proud of her work capturing newborns as well as cherished family pets.

She said: "I spent years working in sales, marketing and graphic design for the confectionary firm Coronation Promotions.

"I would take the odd photograph for them and realised that was what I wanted to do.

"I took some photography courses and took the plunge - and finally left Coronation Promotions after 16 years.

"Setting up your own business is a gamble and a challenge but if it's what you really want, you have to go for it."

The Covid lockdown was a real setback, though, as it meant it was impossible to get close enough to take the photos she specialises in.

"It was devatstating, I couldn't work for a year but thanks to some loyal customers I'd already worked with, I was able to hit the ground runnning when lockown was finally all over.

"Working from home certainly had its drawbacks, especially when you have children!

"Having this studio is a dream come true.

One of Bex Peoples' stunning portraits of a newborn baby

Bex Peoples in her own photographic studio

"It's funny because th studio used to be a butchers shop when I was a little girl and I remember coming in here with my mum.