A mobile phone thought to have been stolen in Fleetwood’s Memorial Park over the weekend was in fact misplaced, police confirmed.

Police were called to investigate after claims circulated on local Facebook groups suggesting a theft had taken place and that the phone had later been traced to a nearby address.

The rumours prompted angry online comments and reportedly led to people confronting individuals at the property in question.

However, following a police investigation, it was confirmed that no crime had occurred.

Officers said a group of young people had been in the park when a bag containing a mobile phone was left unattended.

After a disagreement between two groups, someone walked away and threw the bag into a bush.

When the bag couldn’t be found, speculation began to spread.

On Tuesday, officers from Wyre’s Neighbourhood Policing Team attended the park along with members of the alleged victim’s family.

The bag and phone were both recovered from a bush close to where they had originally been left.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The bag and phone had not been stolen, but misplaced.”

The force urged residents not to jump to conclusions based on social media posts or tracking app data.

“We would urge people to avoid speculation on social media, don’t believe everything you read and more importantly, location tracking apps can be inaccurate,” the spokesman added.

“We are aware rumours and comments continue to spread around members of our community and we feel it is important to keep you informed with facts.

“Fleetwood is a very close and friendly community and one everyone is proud to be part of.”

Residents can report non-urgent matters via 101 or online at https://orlo.uk/k29ko.

Always call 999 in an emergency.