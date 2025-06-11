A council joined forces with police to prosecute a man who was making neighbours’ lives a misery.

Peter Cook, of Riversgate, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court to breaching a Community Protection Notice (CPN) issued by Wyre Council.

The notice, served under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, required Mr Cook to cease activities that were causing a serious nuisance to those living nearby.

Peter Cook was dealt with at LancasterMagistrates Court after breaching a Community Protection Notice | National World

Despite multiple warnings from both Wyre Council and Lancashire Police, Mr Cook continued to play excessively loud music, shout, and bang on the shared walls of his property, behaviour that was found to be part of a targeted campaign of harassment.

The court heard that Mr Cook had previously received a formal warning and a Fixed Penalty Notice for failing to comply with the CPN.

His noise-making equipment was also seized by the Council. However, the disturbances persisted, prompting the council to seek a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) to protect the affected residents.

The CBO, granted by the court, imposes strict conditions on Mr Cook’s conduct. He was also ordered to pay a total of £1,330 in fines and costs. The court further granted the Council permission to dispose of the seized equipment.

A forfeiture order was made for the items seized when the warrant was executed in February 2025. The financial penalty was ordered to be paid at a rate of £50 per month.

The Court also issued a criminal behaviour order for a period of five years. The terms of the order and the consequences of non-compliance were read out to Mr Cook by the magistrate.

Councillor Lynne Bowen, Leisure, Health & Community Engagement Portfolio Holder at Wyre Council said: "Whilst the Council will always try to educate and inform individuals causing anti-social behaviour, it is sometimes necessary to pursue formal enforcement action.

“We have a duty to ensure that people living in our communities can enjoy the peace and quiet of their own homes and we are pleased with the outcome of this prosecution. It demonstrates that we will not tolerate people who make their neighbour's lives a misery and cause suffering by way of anti-social behaviour".

What is a CPN?

A Community Protection Notice (CPN) is a legal tool used to address anti-social behaviour that negatively impacts the quality of life in a community.

It can be issued to individuals over 16, businesses, or organisations. CPNs are designed to prevent unreasonable behaviour that has a detrimental effect on the community, such as noise nuisance, litter, or other issues.

Failure to comply with the terms of the Criminal Behaviour Order could result in further enforcement action, including a potential custodial sentence.