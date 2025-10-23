A Fleetwood man has been jailed after police discovered Class A drugs during a raid earlier this year.

Callum Lawn, 23, of Brock Avenue, was arrested in April when officers from the Wyre Police Task Force executed a search warrant under Section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

He was later charged with possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply.

Lawn appeared at Preston Crown Court on October 9 where he was sentenced to 40 months in prison.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to target those involved in drug supply, violence and exploitation, all of which cause serious harm to our communities.”

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.