Fleetwood man charged with 'carrying £20k worth of cocaine and heroin' following police chase

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Mar 2025, 19:00 BST

A man has been charged with carrying £20,000 worth of cocaine and heroin following a police pursuit in Fleetwood.

Officers on patrol in the Heathfield Road area chased the man after he fled from them yesterday.

He was later arrested after a search revealed a large quantity of drugs in his possession.

A man has been charged after being caught with £20,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Fleetwood
A man has been charged after being caught with £20,000 worth of cocaine and heroin in Fleetwood | Contributed

"These drugs have been tested and found to be worth over £20,000 at street level," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

Riley Austin, 20, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood, was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including:

  • Two counts of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply
  • Possessing heroin with intent to supply
  • Possessing a bladed article
  • Being involved in the supply of crack cocaine between December 24, 2024, and March 25, 2025

Austin was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lancashire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

