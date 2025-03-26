Fleetwood man charged with 'carrying £20k worth of cocaine and heroin' following police chase
Officers on patrol in the Heathfield Road area chased the man after he fled from them yesterday.
He was later arrested after a search revealed a large quantity of drugs in his possession.
"These drugs have been tested and found to be worth over £20,000 at street level," a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.
Riley Austin, 20, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood, was subsequently charged with multiple offences, including:
- Two counts of possessing crack cocaine with intent to supply
- Possessing heroin with intent to supply
- Possessing a bladed article
- Being involved in the supply of crack cocaine between December 24, 2024, and March 25, 2025
Austin was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Lancashire Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.