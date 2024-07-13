Protsters against the landfill site odour in Fleetwood make their point | National World

Operators of a landfill site where vile odour emissions have been linked to health problems have been told they must continue to suspend activities until the stink problem is solved. Tranwaste took over the Jameson Road site in Fleetwood from previous operator Suez last year, although concerns were raised that the landfill was full and no longer profitable.

In February this year, the Environment Agency began investigating the site after residents in Fleetwood and the surrounding areas complained about a sickening stench described variously as rotten eggs or rotten onions.

This was said to be due to emissions of the gas Hydrogen Sulphide which were being released due to disturbance of the land caused by ongoing work there.

After site operators Transwaste failed to meet a May 15 deadline to to cap the cell linked to the problem smell, the Environment Agency (EA) handed them a Regulatory Enforcement on May 24 to stop accepting new arrivals of waste - and fix the problem by the deadline of Tuesday July 9.

After an inspection this week, EA says the suspension must remain until it is satisfied the issue has been propr;y dealt with.

Angry campaigners, who have set up a Facebook group and staged demonstrations, have called for the site to be shut down permanently, describing it as a hazard to public health.

However, this week one of the campaigners welcomed the news that EA had kept the suspension going at the site, which is owned by landlord. Wyre Council

An Environment Agency spokesperson said: “Following an inspection of the site we have not lifted the suspension notice.

“While much of the required work to cover the problem area of the site has been done, we need assurances that it is being completed to the expected standards. We’ll continue to monitor progress.

“Our priority remains minimising off-site odour issues. We understand how unpleasant the recent odour issues have been and we are committed to ensuring that Transwaste make the necessary improvements for residents and the environment.”

Barbara Kneale said: “I think it is the right decision by the Environment Agency not to lift the suspension.

“I welcome the fact that they will not allow any new waste onto the site until they are satisfied work has been carried out to the right standard

“I personally believe that the site should not have been reopened by Transwste in the first place, but it is encouraging that EA recognises how serious an issue this is to local people and are trying to do something about it.”

A spokesperson for Transwaste said: "The installation of the liner is now complete and the area (26,000m2) is capped as agreed. The Environment Agency is now studying the validation report and we await their approval."

Wyre Council previously stated: “The Council are aware of the odour from the landfill site at Jameson Road, Fleetwood and fully appreciate the severity of the issue for all those effected. We continue working as part of a multi-agency response to resolve the issue.” Members of the public can continue to report odour to our 24/7 incident hotline on 0800 80 70 60 .