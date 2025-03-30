Fleetwood house slapped with closure order by Lancashire Police
Offiers enacted a closure order on the property on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood, just off the town’s promenade.
Poliee said: “Following community concerns, Wyre Neighbourhood police team have today (Friday) secured a closure order for an address on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood.
“This property has been used to facilitate illegal drug use which has spilled out to the local community through anti-social behaviours that are completely unacceptable.
“The closure is now immediate. We welcome the result of this closure order on behalf of the residents that do not have to tolerate any more Anti-social behaviour.