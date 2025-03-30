Fleetwood house slapped with closure order by Lancashire Police

By Richard Hunt
Published 30th Mar 2025, 13:54 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2025, 13:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A house which was the centre of illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour has been closed down by police.

Offiers enacted a closure order on the property on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood, just off the town’s promenade.

Poliee said: “Following community concerns, Wyre Neighbourhood police team have today (Friday) secured a closure order for an address on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Disorderly house - Lancashire Police photo of one of the rooms at the Fleetwood house they closed down.Disorderly house - Lancashire Police photo of one of the rooms at the Fleetwood house they closed down.
Disorderly house - Lancashire Police photo of one of the rooms at the Fleetwood house they closed down. | Lancashire Police

This property has been used to facilitate illegal drug use which has spilled out to the local community through anti-social behaviours that are completely unacceptable.

“The closure is now immediate. We welcome the result of this closure order on behalf of the residents that do not have to tolerate any more Anti-social behaviour.

“ASB will not be tolerated & this demonstrates that we will continue to take appropriate measures to safeguard people & deal with criminality. Getting tough on ASB means taking action.”

Related topics:FleetwoodLancashire Police
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice