A house which was the centre of illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour has been closed down by police.

Offiers enacted a closure order on the property on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood, just off the town’s promenade.

Poliee said: “Following community concerns, Wyre Neighbourhood police team have today (Friday) secured a closure order for an address on Balmoral Terrace, Fleetwood.

Disorderly house - Lancashire Police photo of one of the rooms at the Fleetwood house they closed down. | Lancashire Police

“This property has been used to facilitate illegal drug use which has spilled out to the local community through anti-social behaviours that are completely unacceptable.

“The closure is now immediate. We welcome the result of this closure order on behalf of the residents that do not have to tolerate any more Anti-social behaviour.

“ASB will not be tolerated & this demonstrates that we will continue to take appropriate measures to safeguard people & deal with criminality. Getting tough on ASB means taking action.”