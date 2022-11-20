Fleetwood house blaze under investigation by police and fire service
A blaze in a house in Fleetwood on Sunday morning is being investigated by police and fire experts.
By Brian Ellis
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
The alarm was raised at around 9:30am at the terraced property in Addison Road.
Seven fire appliances and an aerial ladder platform were scrambled to the address.
Firefighters using breathing apparatus used hose reels and positive ventilation units to extinguish the blaze.
Most Popular
A fire brigade spokesman said: “No injuries were reported. The fire is now being investigated by the police and fire service.”