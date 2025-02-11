A high school in Fleetwood is introducing safety drills to help pupils with a range of ‘what if’ situations including if a wild animal enters.

Fleetwood High School head of school Chris Wardle circulated an email to parents and carers this month to inform them that the safety and well-being of pupils and staff is one of the top priorities and wanted everyone to know how to respond if a potential emergency arose.

The email read: “Dear parents and carers.

“At Fleetwood High School the safety and well-being of our pupils and staff are our top priorities. To ensure everyone knows how to respond in an emergency, we conduct regular safety drills throughout the year.

“These drills help prepare us for situations such as:

“Fire.

“A potential intruder on site.

“Environmental pollution, such as a smoke or gas cloud.

“A dangerous animal loose on school grounds or in the surrounding area.”

The email further read that he school was working closely with the local authority to implement the procedures correctly and that the primary goals of these drills were to enhance the ability to safeguard pupils from a specific threat.

It added: “In the coming weeks we will be conducting a lockdown drill. This drill is designed for situations where it is necessary to isolate (rather than evacuate) staff and pupils from a specific threat.

“The exact date and time of the drill will not be announced, however drills will be conducted with each year group after the half term break.”

The email signed off by saying that all training would be handled calmly and sensitively, and that although the likelihood of a real event requiring such a response was ‘extremely low’, practise would help ensure taht pupils and staff are familiar with the procedure should it ever become necessary.