A community project in Fleetwood that helps boost the confidence of young girls has celebrated its first anniversary.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Empower Her Girls’ Hub, launched in September 2024 by Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Lizzy Bradley in partnership with the Fleetwood Town Community Trust, offers a safe space for girls aged nine to 16.

Since then, more than 80 young people have taken part in the weekly Monday evening sessions, which have included boxing workshops, self-confidence bootcamps, visits to local sports hubs and talks from charities and community leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A community project in Fleetwood that helps boost the confidence of young girls has celebrated its first anniversary | Lancashire Police

The aim is to give girls new opportunities, boost resilience and encourage them to speak openly about any issues they face.

One attendee said: “I love girls’ hub because everybody is included.”

Another added: “Whenever I feel down, the people and the staff make me feel better and help me.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A parent praised the impact on her daughter: “She had very little confidence before attending, but Girls’ Hub has given her so much confidence to be herself and to love herself unconditionally.”

PCSO Bradley said she was “fiercely passionate” about the project and proud of the difference it is making.

“It is hard being a teenage girl and worries in their personal life can make growing up that bit harder,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Empower Her is not just about teaching important skills, but about them feeling able to share concerns they might not tell anyone else.”

Fleetwood Town Community Trust CEO John Hartley said the partnership with local police had “gone from strength to strength” and was giving girls experiences that could help shape their futures.

The hub was initially funded by Lancashire’s Violence Reduction Network, which supports projects tackling the causes of crime.

Chief Inspector Gemma Barr said it was “making a real difference” by helping girls feel more confident and connected.