Five young sea cadets and two adults were rescued by a quick-thinking Fleetwood ferry skipper after their rigid inflatable boat (RIB) was swept out by the tide on the River Wyre.

Tony Cowell, 68, skipper of the Wyre Rose, was preparing to make the short cross-river trip to Knott End when a member of the public raised the alarm on Thursday.

The rubber craft had drifted into the River Wyre channel on the outgoing tide and was quickly being carried toward Morecambe Bay.

Tony Cowell helped save five sea cadets after an inflatable boat was carried toward Morecambe Bay by the outgoing tide | National World

Mr Cowell, a former coxswain with the RNLI lifeboat in Fleetwood, immediately steered the ferry - carrying ten passengers - toward the struggling group.

His crewman, Michael Melvin, managed to get a line aboard the rib, allowing the ferry to tow it back to the dock.

Mr Cowell said: “The rib got into difficulties leaving the dock at Fleetwood.

“It was being carried out into the bay on an outgoing tide but luckily we got to get a rope on board and towed her back to the safety of the dock.

“No one was hurt and the youngsters and the two adults were put into the care of the coastguard.”

The Wyre Rose continues to provide regular half-hour services linking Fleetwood to Knott End.