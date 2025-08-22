Fleetwood ferry skipper saves sea cadets after inflatable boat swept out on River Wyre tide
Tony Cowell, 68, skipper of the Wyre Rose, was preparing to make the short cross-river trip to Knott End when a member of the public raised the alarm on Thursday.
The rubber craft had drifted into the River Wyre channel on the outgoing tide and was quickly being carried toward Morecambe Bay.
Mr Cowell, a former coxswain with the RNLI lifeboat in Fleetwood, immediately steered the ferry - carrying ten passengers - toward the struggling group.
His crewman, Michael Melvin, managed to get a line aboard the rib, allowing the ferry to tow it back to the dock.
Mr Cowell said: “The rib got into difficulties leaving the dock at Fleetwood.
“It was being carried out into the bay on an outgoing tide but luckily we got to get a rope on board and towed her back to the safety of the dock.
“No one was hurt and the youngsters and the two adults were put into the care of the coastguard.”
The Wyre Rose continues to provide regular half-hour services linking Fleetwood to Knott End.