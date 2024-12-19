Two Fleetwood men who supplied drugs including crack cocaine and heroin have been jailed.

David Bryson and Steven Mitchell were caught as part of a crackdown on serious and organised crime in the Park and Mount wards of Fleetwood.

Bryson, 36, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood, was sentenced to 40 months in prison for possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

David Bryson (L) and Steven Mitchell (R), from Fleetwood, have been jailed after supplying drugs including crack cocaine | Lancashire Police

Mitchell, 42, of Broadway, Fleetwood, was also sentenced to 40 months in prison for being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), possession of class A drugs (methadone) and facilitating the acquisition of criminal property.

Insp Martin Wyatt said: "By clearing criminals from our communities, we have seen over £300,000 in cash and over £3 million pounds worth of drugs seized from criminals.

“We’ve then deployed neighbourhood patrols to help us hold this line by working with local communities to really understand the local issues and take early action against crime and anti-social behaviour.​

"We have also seen successes ranging from dramatic reductions in ASB and violent crime to stronger, more enhanced partnerships with key community stakeholders and grass roots organisations."

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire, supported by Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw.

It aims to target the individuals and gangs involved in crime, as well as associated issues such as violence and intimidation, large scale drug supply, exploitation and fraud.