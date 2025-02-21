Fleetwood drug dealer jailed as Lancashire Police crackdown on serious and organised crime

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 21st Feb 2025, 18:13 BST

A drug dealer from Fleetwood has been jailed following a crackdown on serious and organised crime.

Brodie Geddes was found guilty of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

The 32-year-old, of Whinfield Avenue, Fleetwood, was subsequently sentenced to 33 months in prison.

Brodie Geddes has been jailed following a crackdown on serious and organised crimeBrodie Geddes has been jailed following a crackdown on serious and organised crime
Brodie Geddes has been jailed following a crackdown on serious and organised crime | Lancashire Police

Sgt Andy Ward, of Wyre Task Force, said "We continue to work with partners and communities to tackle Organised Crime and drug dealing.

“Drugs supply and use continues to be a priority for local communities. We know this, because YOU tell us.

“Please be reassured, we will continue to disrupt and seek prison sentences for people who supply drugs in the local area to make a safer community for all".

If you have any concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/.

Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Always call 999 in an emergency.

