Fleetwood Coastwatchers given huge donation from golf club neighbours

A lifesaving service on the Fylde coast was given a helping hand of its own - by members of a golf club.

The National Coastwatch Institution (NCI) Fleetwood was boosted by a massive £4,491.81 cheque from its near neighbours.

The cheque presentation at the Rossall Point Observation Tower | Third party

Fleedtwood Golf Club handed over the funds as part of the Captain’s Charity tradition after club Captain Simon Woodrow nominated the NCI Fleetwood as this year’s recipients.

The golf club presented the donation to the NCI’s station manager and fundraising officer.

An NCI spokesman said: “We are really grateful to the members of Fleetwood Golf Club for their wonderful generosity and also for having such appreciation of our work.

“We are also grateful that NCI were chosen as their preferred charity this year. We receive amazing support from the local community. It means so much to our volunteers.”

The donation will help ensure the vital service the National Coastwatch volunteers provide will continue for the foreseeable future.

The NationalCoastwatch station, based at Rossall Point tower, have kept watch over the sea and sands at Fleetwood for over 17 years. They have been involved in seven incidents already this year.

Rossall Point Observation Tower | Third party

Fleetwood Golf Club Captain, Simon Woordrow, an NCI volunteer himself, added: “On my appointment as Captain, I realised I could help raise funds for our NCI neighbours.

“Our members regularly pass the tower whilst playing our course. Since becoming a volunteer watchkeeper myself, I’ve been able to educate the members on the vital service that NCI provides.

“Their support for my charity day and their contributions to other fundraising events throughout the year, have been fantastic. I’m delighted to have been able to raise such a significant amount for my neighbours and colleagues.”