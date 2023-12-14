Fleetwood's St Nicholas' Church included in national heritage list
A distinctive church in Fleetwood which has always been a local landmark has now been given national heritage status.
St Nicholas' Church, on the corner of Broadway and Highbury Avenue, has been added to Historic England's National Heritage List for England.
The church is a rare example of work in the north of England by Lawrence King, one of the leading ecclesiastical architects of the post-war period.
Built between 1960 and 1962, its bold sculptural design in the form of an upturned boat is dominated by sheer tower walls and tall copper clad roofs with unusual triangular dormer windows representing sails.
Its upturned boat design was created by King to emphasise Fleetwood’s strong maritime connections, and its dedication to St Nicholas, the Patron Saint of Sailors, cements this association.
This year the church was featured on a TV advert for McVitie's biscuits after a crew filmed scenes outside.
The Anglican parish church, in the Diocese of Blackburn, is led by popular vicar, the Rev Carolyn Leitch, who this year officiated at Fleetwood's Remembrance Sunday service.
Among other North West entries for 2023 were Manchester’s Jacobean revival Cavendish Community Primary School, the flamboyant Edwardian Baroque former Liverpool Furnishing Company Showroom and the unusually long decorative Deep Pit Railway Footbridge in Hindley. Catherine Dewar, Historic England’s North West Regional Director, said: “A range of remarkable historic buildings and sites are added to the List each year in the North West and 2023 is no exception.
"We’ve examined and protected some amazing sites this year, which together give us a window into our rich and varied historic environment.
"The festive period is a great time to find out more about the historic places all around us.
" I encourage everyone to go and explore the heritage on your doorsteps and to add what you discover to our Missing Pieces Project for everyone to see and enjoy.”