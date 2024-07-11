Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular restaurant has been announced as the headline food vendor at Poulton’s new Wanderland Festival.

Wanderland Festival promises a day of activities and workshops for the entire family as well as live performances from Hey Duggee and Massaoke, who has previously performed at Glastonbury.

Ahead of the event on July 27, organisers have announced the food vendor which will be on-hand to help quell any hunger on the day, with local Fleetwood chippy The Fish Hut set to serve food to festivalgoers at Cottam Hall.

The Fish Hut will be serving traditional fish and chips, sausage, scampi, Quorn Nuggets, and homemade fish cakes, whilst also providing gluten-free fish and chips for anyone with allergies or intolerances.

Marianne Hesketh, Corporate Director of Communities at Wyre Council said: “We are thrilled to be able to host such a spectacular family festival event this summer, with fun for kids of all ages.

“With interactive games, sports challenges, dance workshops, craft activities and more, along with a main stage and some terrific headline acts, Wanderland is the event not to be missed this year.” Other activities include a going to a creepy crawlies roadshow, dance workshops, a penalty shootout, and lots of inflatables for everyone to enjoy.

Tickets to the event are £10, except for under 2s who go free. For more information, go to: https://www.wyre.gov.uk/wanderland/about