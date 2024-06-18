Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fleetwood Carnival may have been called-off because of extreme weather on Saturday but there could still be a silver lining for disappointed participants who missed out on the parade.

Entrants who were getting ready for the big procession, which had to be cancelled with just over an hour to go as torrential rain lashed down, now have the chance to take part in another parade - the one on Tram Sunday.

The Tram Sunday event, officially called the Fleetwood Festival of Transport, takes place on Sunday July 21 and includes a grand parade as well, with classic vehicles and street theatre performers from the accomanying SpareParts Festival.

And organisers of the transport festival, which itself was cancelled this year before a new team took over, have offered Carnival parade entrants a chance to join the Tram Sunday one.

A message has been posted on the festival’s Facebook page: “We know how hard lots of you worked on your costumes for Fleetwood Carnival so don’t pack them away just yet!

“If you’d like to take part in the Tram Sunday parade on 21st July you’ll be more than welcome.

“Please send us a message to make arrangements.”

Meanwhile, Fleetwood Carnival organisers are planning an online virtual event, similar to the ones held during the Covid lockdown, to enable people to see the many photos of wonderful costumes taken before the event had to be called off.

Prior to the downpour on Saturday, there had been time for Jess Doherty to be crowned Fleetwood Carnival Queen 2024 in the Marine Hall at 11.30am, and fancy dress participants and parade entrants were waiting for the judging, before the parade was due to leave at 1pm.

Numerous photos were taken at the time.

Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “It was so disappointing to have to cancel this year’s Carnival but the weather was so terrible we didn’t have a choice.

“I had to make a decision because at the end of the day the safety of people taking part was paramount and we couldn’t take any risks.

“It turns out a huge number of brilliant photographs were taken and it would be such a shame for them to be wasted.

“So we are planning to display them and present an online, virtual Carnival to allow the public to view them on our Carnival page.

“We will have more details soon.”

Cheryl said she had not yet spoken to Tram Sunday organisers but welcomed the parade invitation.

She said: “If the dates work, it will be brilliant for people to get a chance to take part with their floats and costumes.