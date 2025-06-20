Fleetwood Carnival 2025 ready to roll this weekend - all you need to know

Fleetwood Carnival is back this weekend as the town prepares for one of its biggest community events of the year.

Last year the event had to be called off at the last minute for safety reasons as a severe storm struck the Fylde coast. Hopefully this year the weather will be kinder.

Fleetwood Carnival 2025 is all set for this weekend and the parade will include Fleetwood Royalettes | National World

The Carnival has been running in the town since 1911 and next year will mark its 125th anniversary. In the meantime, organisers have pulled out all the stops for the big event this year.

The highlight of the day will be the Carnival parade, packed with colourful floats, dance troupes, bands and fancy dress walkers.

When is it taking place?

The Carnival is being held on Saturday (June 21), after months of preparation.

Road closures will be in place for much of the day for the big event, after organisers liaised with Wyre Council and Lancashire County Council.

Timetable of activities

11am - crowing of Carnival Queen 2025/6 Maria Simeonova and Princess Annie Doherty in the Marine Hall

*Noon - judging of floats on the Esplanade, outside the Marine Hall

*Noon - judging of fancy dress entries, inside the Marine Hall

1pm- Parade sets off from outside the Marine Hall, with the traditional route travelling along The Esplanade, turning right onto Kent Street, down North Albert Street, Lord Street, Poulton Street, Poulton Road, Carr Road and back on The Esplanade, to the Marine Hall.

In the parade

Entrants in the parade this year will include Fleetwood Royalettes, Highbury Morris Dancers and representatives of local organisations.

There will also be visiting queens and dancers from as far afield as Preston.

Fleetwood Carnival Queen Queen 2025/6 Jess Doherty and retinue | Third party

What the chairman says

Fleetwood Carnival chairman Cheryl Walkington said: “We’d like to thank the support we’ve had from Fleetwood people, businesses, groups, organisations and also help from other Gala\Carnival groups across Wyre.

“The support from the galas across Wyre has been brilliant, we try and support each other whenever we can. Hopefully everyone can come together and enjoy the big day. We’re asking people to line the streets.”

There was good news this year when, despite the weather on Carnivsl Dy, Fleetwood Carnival Queen Jess Doherty won the Queen of Queens award, the first time Fleetwood has had a winner. The town will now host the next ceremony, expected to be in March next year.

Cheryl added: “The young people we’ve had as queens and retinues have been fantastic. Every single time I have seen them grow and mature and really enjoy the experience of being involved. it’s always great to see.

“Now we’re just hoping for better luck with the weather!”