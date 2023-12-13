The boss of Barney's Bingo in Fleetwood has rubbished rumours that this weekends sessions will be the last at the club.

Barney's Bingo on Station Road, Fleetwood

Stephen Ashe said that while the Station Road club would close down after Sunday December 17, it would reopen after the New Year.

However, he wouldn't be drawn on questions about the club's longer term future.

There are rumours in the town that the club is to close down completely after Sunday and may even relocate to another venue outside Fleetwood.

Mr Ashe said: "We are closing down after the final session on Sunday, just to look at possible refurbishments.

"However, we will be opening after the New Year and this weekend will not be our final bingo sessions there.

"Although we did have had to shut down the day time sessions because they were not making a profit, that has not been the case in the evenings.

"I can't comment further on what may or may not happen in the long term."

Businessman Mr Ashe opened Barney's in 2017, eight years after the demise of a similarly-named but separately operated bingo enterprise at former cinema premises at the town's Poulton Road.

The new venue took its name in tribute to the original bingo hall which was much-loved in the town.

Mr Ashe opened the new bingo venture at the former Fleetwood Trawlers Supply premises on Station Road, which had more recently housed a furniture upholstery shop.