Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard stations get recognition for being busiest two in UK

By Richard Hunt
Published 14th Feb 2025, 12:31 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 12:40 GMT
The HM Coastguard stations at Fleetwood and Lytham have been recognised as the top two busiest in the UK.

A special recognition event was held at Fleetwood Nautical Campus to acknowledge the volume of work being done at both stations throughout the year.

The Chief Coastguard has officially acknowledged the efforts of the two Fylde coast teams with an award.

There has been recognition for the tireless work of the Coastguards at Fleetwood and Lytham| photo: Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguards
And, as is to demonstrate the fact, several of the Fleetwood team members had to leave the event early after receiving a call-out to yet another emergency.

Both stations dealth with more than 400 call-outs each in 2024.

Mark Sumner, station officer at Fleetwood, said: “.Although we don't expect such reward or recognition we are very grateful and humbled to receive it.

“And hopefully it can be a point of pride within the communities we serve.”

Lytham and Fleetwood Coastguards have been recognised with awards
The citation on the award reads:"Fleetwood and Lytham Coastguard Rescue Teams are recognised as two of the busiest Coastguard Rescue Teams in the UK, responding to a significant number of incidents annually.

“This remarkable volume is a testament to their dedication and tenacity as volunteer Search and Rescue Teams. Primarily operating in Blackpool, a significant part of their role involves assisting individuals in crisis.

“The teams effectively engage with these individuals, providing compassionate support and persuading them to seek help. This work requires not only physical courage but also emotional resilience and empathy.”

