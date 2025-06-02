Fleetwood and Blackpool among UK’s most affordable seaside property hotspots

Fleetwood and Blackpool have been named among the cheapest coastal locations in England to buy a home, according to a new report by Lloyds Bank.

While exclusive enclaves like Sandbanks in Dorset continue to dominate the top of the property ladder – with average house prices nearing £1 million – towns on the Lancashire coast offer a far more accessible route to seaside living.

Fleetwood ranks second on Lloyds’ list of least expensive coastal areas in England and Wales, with an average house price of £146,338 in 2024.

Just behind is Blackpool, with homes averaging £146,764 – more than £800,000 cheaper than a property in Sandbanks.

By contrast, buyers hoping to move to Sandbanks – famed for its golden beaches and luxury lifestyle – will need close to £1 million, with the average home costing £965,708 last year.

Although prices in the exclusive Dorset location dipped 3% compared with 2023, it remains Britain’s most expensive seaside destination.

Lloyds said the coastal property market is still largely dominated by high-end locations in the South West of England, including Salcombe in Devon (£826,159), Padstow in Cornwall (£715,974) and St Mawes (£552,198).

Meanwhile, Blackpool and Fleetwood represent part of a broader trend in the North West, where house prices remain among the most affordable of any UK coastal region.

According to Lloyds, Grange-over-Sands is the most expensive coastal location in the North West (£308,419), while Fleetwood is the cheapest.

Across the UK, the average price of a coastal home last year was £295,991, down 1% on 2023.

Despite the slight dip, coastal house prices have still climbed nearly 18% since 2019.

Amanda Bryden, head of mortgages at Lloyds, said: “Coastal living continues to hold a special appeal – whether it’s the lure of sea views, sandy beaches, or a slower pace of life.

“Our latest research shows the most exclusive seaside spots – like Sandbanks – still command premium prices.“In some of the UK’s most desirable coastal towns, average prices have dipped slightly over the past year. But, over the longer term, values remain significantly higher – especially in the South West, where demand from lifestyle movers continues to shape the market.

“At the other end of the scale, there are still pockets of real affordability – particularly in Scotland, where buyers can find coastal homes for a fraction of the price. For those willing to look beyond the traditional hotspots, there are some hidden gems offering great value and a strong sense of community.

“It’s also important to recognise that not all coastal areas share the same fortunes. Some seaside towns face significant challenges, from seasonal economies to a lack of affordable housing for local people.”

The Lloyds Coastal Homes Review used data from the Land Registry and Registers of Scotland, tracking property prices across 197 coastal locations.

Here are the least expensive seaside locations in England and Wales, according to Lloyds, with average house prices in 2024:

Newbiggin-by-the-Sea, North East – £132,863 Fleetwood, North West – £146,338 Blackpool, North West – £146,764 Withernsea, Yorkshire and the Humber – £148,402 Maryport, North West – £153,243 Seaham, North East – £157,100 Blyth, North East – £158,265 Hartlepool, North East – £158,271 Cleethorpes, Yorkshire and the Humber – £166,909 Whitehaven, North West – £170,673