Claims every diner must now sign a legal waiver upon ordering, when ordering flame grilled delicacies at pub chain was an April Fool.

Claims for their own safety, diners will be provided with a pair of flame-resistant gloves, to be worn for the entire time that they’re eating - is also not true.

Flaming Grills pubs is launching a new dining experience

And each pub does not have its own dedicated fire marshal on site to safely put out the fire while dining, enabling everyone to enjoy their food fresh from the grill like never before.

This landmark dining experience was faked by Flaming Grill for April Fools Day.

A flaming burger is part of the new dining experience

Sophie Howells, Senior Marketing Manager at Flaming Grill, said: “We pride ourselves on being the experts in grilled food, but we’re always looking for ways to innovate and enhance our customer experience.

“With summer fast approaching and temperatures rising, what could be better than flame grilled burgers or steak brought to your table still on fire from the heat of the kitchen?