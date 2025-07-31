Five Blackpool men have been jailed following a violent clash at a pub before and during a football match.

The incident unfolded at the Armfield Club on Bloomfield Road – a designated home fans’ venue – ahead of Blackpool’s Championship fixture against Burnley on March 4, 2023.

Around ten minutes before kick-off, four Burnley supporters entered the pub where they were quickly spotted by Blackpool fans.

An altercation broke out, escalating into violence. Punches were thrown and glasses and furniture were hurled across the bar.

Two men were seen throwing items from the pub's outside balcony as the Burnley fans left.

Later that afternoon, during half-time, further disorder broke out when two Burnley fans again entered the pub.

CCTV footage captured more clashes, with several of the same individuals involved.

Following an investigation, five men were identified and later voluntarily interviewed.

They were charged with affray and appeared before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday where they were sentenced after earlier pleading guilty.

The men jailed were:

Dale Ryan, 38, of Washington Avenue, Blackpool – 12 months in prison and a ten-year football banning order

Ryan Lowe, 38, of Lakeway, Blackpool – ten months in prison and an eight-year football banning order

Craig Elliott, 42, of Rydal Avenue, Blackpool – eight months in prison and a six-year football banning order

Ian Greenwood, 52, of Knox Grove, Blackpool – eight months in prison and a six-year football banning order

Christopher Banks, 38, of Rathmell Close, Blackpool – four months in prison and a six-year football banning order

Lancashire Police welcomed the outcome, warning that violence around football will not be tolerated.

PC Byron Worrall, the force’s Football Risk Management Officer, said: “This was a disgraceful outbreak of disorder and violence in licensed premises immediately before and during the Blackpool v Burnley match.

“We want supporters to be able to go to football matches and enjoy the experience safely, and those who choose to become involved in disorder near to stadiums and inside grounds, will be investigated and put before the courts.

“I welcome the sentences and football banning orders which the court imposed in this case and hope it acts as a deterrent to others who might be tempted to engage in such behaviour.”

He added: “With the new 2025/26 season almost upon us, I know that the vast majority of supporters will enjoy the football and support their team.

“But we will take action against those who choose to use matches as an excuse for getting involved in disorder.”