Five e-bikes seized and one rider arrested for drink-driving following police crackdown in Blackpool
Officers carried out proactive patrols on Monday targeting the illegal use of electric motorbikes, including models such as Sur-Rons, which are often used in antisocial behaviour and criminal activity.
During the operation, specialist tactics were deployed resulting in the seizure of five bikes.
One individual was arrested on suspicion of drink-driving, refusing to provide a drug test, driving without a licence and having no insurance.
In addition, four others were processed for riding without a licence or insurance.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “When these types of bikes are being ridden dangerously, or used to facilitate other crimes such as drug supply, riders can expect to be met with robust policing tactics to keep everyone safe.”
The operation was part of an ongoing effort to respond to community concerns about vehicle-related antisocial behaviour in the area.
“We understand the community’s concerns about vehicle ASB and will continue to work hard to tackle the issues you are telling us are important where you live,” the spokesperson added.
If you have concerns about crime in your area, call 101 or report it online at Lancashire Police Reporting.
Independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
“If it is safe to do so, consider obtaining photo or video evidence and sharing it with us so we can make further enquiries,” the force said.
“Together, we can make Blackpool safer.”