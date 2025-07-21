Five men have been charged following a major Lancashire Police investigation into the large-scale hacking and organised sharing of intimate sexual images and videos online.

The complex inquiry began after multiple victims reported that their private data and explicit content had been stolen and distributed without their consent.

Following a detailed investigation, Lancashire Police - working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service - charged five men in connection with a conspiracy spanning more than four years.

The offences include computer hacking, sharing of private sexual material for gratification and the distribution and possession of indecent images of children.

The defendants are:

Jack Lomax, 30, of Church Mansions, Poulton, is charged with conspiracy to hack into computer systems, conspiracy to share intimate sexual images, conspiracy to distribute indecent images of children and three counts of possessing indecent images of children. He has been bailed to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

Sean Robinson, 35, of Soer Carr Lane, Hambleton, faces the same conspiracy charges, as well as three counts of possessing indecent images of children and one count of possessing extreme pornographic images involving animals. He has also been bailed to appear at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on September 19.

Jamie McGunnagle, 33, of Dinmore Place, Blackpool, has been charged with the same conspiracy offences and three counts of possessing indecent images of children. He has been remanded to appear before Lancaster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, July 18.

Christopher Simpkin, 37, of Olton Road, Solihull, faces identical conspiracy charges and three counts of possessing indecent images of children. He was remanded to appear at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, July 19.

David Woof, also known as David Miller, 34, of Kenilworth Road, Fleet, Hampshire, is facing the same conspiracy charges and three counts of possessing indecent images of children. He has been remanded to appear at Basingstoke Magistrates’ Court.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “Our investigation is ongoing, and we would urge people to check their security settings.”

The force urged people to take steps to strengthen their digital privacy and security, including using strong passwords, enabling two-factor authentication and regularly updating devices and apps.

Anyone who believes they may have been affected, or who has relevant information, is asked to contact Lancashire Police via [email protected].