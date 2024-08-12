Fleetwood RNLI's inshore lifeboat crew rescued a stranded fishing vessel | RNLI

A fishing boat was towed to safety by Fleetwood RNLI after mechanical failure caused it to get stuck in the port’s shipping lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charity's crew recovered the boat after it was left adrift on Sunday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The volunteer crew were paged just after 6pm and the D Class inshore lifeboat, Harbet, launched shortly after in calm, sunny conditions with a light wind.

Fleetwood RNLI's inshore lifeboat crew rescued a stranded fishing vessel | RNLI

Crew members located the casualty vessel on the edge of the Fleetwood channel near Lune Deep and established that it was without power and liable to become a hazard to other shipping as it driffted on the ebbing tide.

The 17-foot boat was then towed to the slipway at Knott End, where the vessel and its crew were delivered to HM Coastguard for recovery and assessment while the lifeboat returned to station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Cowell, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Fleetwood, said: “The currents could have easily carried this boat into a position where it would have been a hazard to other water users, but despite her small size Harbet was able to bring the casualty in to safety.

“It reminds us all of the value of good maintenance and a thorough check-over before putting to sea.”