By Richard Hunt
Published 12th Aug 2024, 10:44 GMT
A fishing boat was towed to safety by Fleetwood RNLI after mechanical failure caused it to get stuck in the port’s shipping lane.

The charity's crew recovered the boat after it was left adrift on Sunday evening.

The volunteer crew were paged just after 6pm and the D Class inshore lifeboat, Harbet, launched shortly after in calm, sunny conditions with a light wind.

Crew members located the casualty vessel on the edge of the Fleetwood channel near Lune Deep and established that it was without power and liable to become a hazard to other shipping as it driffted on the ebbing tide.

The 17-foot boat was then towed to the slipway at Knott End, where the vessel and its crew were delivered to HM Coastguard for recovery and assessment while the lifeboat returned to station.

Tony Cowell, Lifeboat Operations Manager at Fleetwood, said: “The currents could have easily carried this boat into a position where it would have been a hazard to other water users, but despite her small size Harbet was able to bring the casualty in to safety.

“It reminds us all of the value of good maintenance and a thorough check-over before putting to sea.”

