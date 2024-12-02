A 69-year-old player from Fleetwood shouted ‘full house’ in record time while playing bingo on the tombola app during an ad break for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This lucky player , whose user name was ‘ravenmoonstone’, turned a free £5 play into an astonishing £10,000 full house prize in just 11 minutes after signing up after seeing tombola on ITV on Monday November 18.

While enjoying the show, she noticed a promotional offer for tombola’s free to play game Bug Match whilst scrolling the I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! app.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A first-time player fro Fleetwood has won £10,000 on a bingo game | tombola

Intrigued, she signed up and dived into her first game of bingo90

She said: “I was on the app and noticed a free £5 tombola offer. I signed up, started playing Bug Match, and then decided to try bingo90.”

After playing a 50p game followed by a £1.50 game, her screen lit up with the life-changing message: she had won £10,000!

She added: “To my absolute amazement, I suddenly won £10,000! I’m still in shock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This incredible win will allow me to treat myself, make home improvements, and help my children with their Christmas plans.

“I might even take a little sunshine getaway. I’m absolutely thrilled!”

The couple are also looking forward to hosting Christmas this year, bringing together their two children and grandchildren for a festive feast they will prepare together.

With dreams of house upgrades and family gatherings now within reach, the lucky player typifies the joy that comes with unexpected fortune.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When she shared the news with her husband, who she met during a holiday with her family over 50 years ago, he was initially sceptical.

However, the reality of her win quickly sank in when they spoke to tombola’s customer service team to verify the win.

The couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary and have plans to use part of their newfound fortune for an unforgettable trip to Harry Potter World in London - a dream they’ve shared for many years.

Louise McDonough, head of customer experience and community at tombola said: “This heartwarming story serves as a reminder that sometimes fortune can come while you’re just sitting on the sofa watching the ‘tele’. I

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s fantastic for any tombola player to win one of our prizes, no matter how long they have been a part of our bingo playing community. But for ravenmoonstone to join us during the first ad break of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and win so big on one of their very first games is a unique and amazing story.

“We’re all thrilled and as we say in our chat rooms, WDW! (Well done winner)”.

tombola is proud sponsor of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! on ITV1 and ITVX. The famous tombola bugs are back for another year of free to play fun in Bug Match, tombola’s daily game. Simply match three to win up to £1,000 every day, totally for free. There are 500,000 prizes to be won, with a £1,000 cash prize guaranteed to be won every single day.

Head to tombola.co.uk to find out more.