First signage goes up at new Blackpool micropub Raleside Brewhouse
The Raleside Brewhouse is to be opened at Bickerstaffe Square, opposite Blackpool North Railway Station on Talbot Road, in just a few weeks.
It is a sister outlet to the already established Shhipwreck Brewhouse, in Cleveleys town centre.
Boss Paul Samson says the new establishment will be completely different to Blackpool’s existing mircropubs but will complement them.
He will be working closely with the Fuzzy Duck brewery to create new, bespoke beers for the Raleside, whose name is a cunning hybrid of rail and ale.
He previously said: "We think we can bring something really interesting to Blackpool and complement the existing micropubs that are already here.
"Bickerstaffe Square has got so much potential, with the amount of investment the council has brought in, this site is an absolute winner for us.
"We'll get some applications for outdoor seating, we'll get a license and great signage.
"What is different about us is that we'll be mostly offering our own beer, brewed locally.
"We'll be investing in Fuzzy Duck Brewery and we'll be trying out our own keg ales and IPAs."
