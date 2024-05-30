First signage goes up at new Blackpool micropub Raleside Brewhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The first signage has gone up for a new micropub which is shortly to open in Blackpool.

The Raleside Brewhouse is to be opened at Bickerstaffe Square, opposite Blackpool North Railway Station on Talbot Road, in just a few weeks.

It is a sister outlet to the already established Shhipwreck Brewhouse, in Cleveleys town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boss Paul Samson says the new establishment will be completely different to Blackpool’s existing mircropubs but will complement them.

New signange has gone up at micropub Raleside Brewhouse

He will be working closely with the Fuzzy Duck brewery to create new, bespoke beers for the Raleside, whose name is a cunning hybrid of rail and ale.

He previously said: "We think we can bring something really interesting to Blackpool and complement the existing micropubs that are already here.

"Bickerstaffe Square has got so much potential, with the amount of investment the council has brought in, this site is an absolute winner for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We'll get some applications for outdoor seating, we'll get a license and great signage.

"What is different about us is that we'll be mostly offering our own beer, brewed locally.