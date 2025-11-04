First look inside pet memorial sanctuary in Lytham Hall's beautiful dovecote building

We take an early glimpse inside the ‘tranquil’ new pet memorial sanctuary that has opened within the Lytham Hall grounds.

A unique new space has opened in the grounds of Lytham Hall where bereaved pet owners can pay tribute to four-legged friends after they pass away.

In the video above, take a peek into the tranquil pet memorial sanctuary, where your beloved dog or cat’s ashes can be stored in a safe space, with a beautiful personalised plaque to accompany it.

Lytham Hall Pet Memorial Sanctuary | NW

The sanctuary is housed within the former Dovecote building - a tall, round structure that was once used to mate doves within the historical grounds, on Ballam Road.

Woodlands are ‘second home’ for dog walkers

Peter Anthony, general manager of Lytham Hall, explains, in the video: “Every day of the year, these grounds are filled with dog walkers who have made it their second home in this beautiful parkland. When their lives come to an end, I know it’s lovely to think that they could end up somewhere it was part of their life.”

Lytham Hall Pet Memorial Sanctuary | nw

The Grade II* listed building means that the unusual historical structure was difficult to modernise, until Peter was inspired by a similar project he had heard about in Europe.

Peaceful place to remember happy times

The sanctuary opens daily and offers a place of peace, where you can sit inside among the flickering candles, and quietly reminisce cherished memories.

Peter Anthony in the Lytham Hall Pet Memorial Sanctuary | nw

“The joiners have put two seats in so you can quietly reminisce on all the wonderful times you had with your pet, in this wonderful shaped building.”

Find out more by emailing [email protected], call 01253 736652 or visit the Lytham Hall office for a brochure.

