Strictly Come Dancing is back in Blackpool - and the professionals have brought some extra sparkle to the resort.

Strictly is back in Blackpool.

Strictly Come Dancing Stars are buzzing with excitement as the Blackpool week of the show is almost here.

These stars include the two-time Champion and European Champion in Ballroom and Latin dancer, Nadiya Bychkova; the six-time Italian Champion in Ballroom and Latin dance Nikita Kuzmin; former champion Kai Widdrington and former contestant turned It Takes Two presenter Fleur East.

Nikita Kuzmin said: “Oh come on it’s Blackpool, we love to be here, its the best place to be. Its the iconic floor the lights, the atmosphere and the loveliest people, love it.”

Talking about his favourite places in Blackpool, Nikia said: ”When I used to be a kid I used to love the arcades, the Jungle right there in the back and the Italian place on the corner. I know the whole town and I have been down every street.”

Nadiya Bychkova said: “It’s incredible to be here to do the incredible group dances, we got to do a music act as well. Which is always really special and dancing on a Blackpool tower floor is really special.

“Make sure you tune in, don’t go out and stay at home and watch the incredible Blackpool Saturday Strictly.”

This years Strictly Come Dancing contestants include Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland, Pete Wicks and Jowita Przystal and many, many more.

Kit Widdrington said: “I am so excited to be back in Blackpool for Strictly Come Dancing, I have been coming here since I was a youngster, I remember everyone on this very floor when I was 8 years old. It is always nice to come back and there’s a lot of history here.`’

Kit was also part of the group of Strictly stars who officially opened the Christmas By The Sea festive celebrations in Blackpool this year.

He added: “Thank you for looking after your beautiful town that we get to come and visit every year. Even in the dancing world that we all come from, everyone always flocks up here in May and I think it’s in a weeks time the National Championships are going to be here. It’s been a beautiful place to come, don’t change”

Fleur East was another of the Strictly stars who also couldn’t wait for the show to begin, she said: “I love being back here, this place holds so many amazing memories for me, especially for my Strictly journey because this was where I did my couples choice and we got the first perfect score of the series. This place is very, very special to me.”

Fleur is also the host of the extra Strictly Come Dancing show, It Takes Two which will be have all the backstage gossip and behind the scenes sneak peaks.

This series of Strictly Come Dancing marks the 20th anniversary of the show, which made everything just that little more exciting.

