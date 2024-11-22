First birthday celebrations for Abingdon Street Market in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Abingdon Street Market’s retail area has already reached one year of trading, as of November 2024.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular with locals and visitors of all ages, the retail side of the market - with ten independent vendors, along with the dedicated food hall, has made a significant impact on the town centre.

Celebrations at Abingdon Street Market | n/a

Blackpool Council used £3.6m of funding from Getting Building Fund to purchase the historic market building, carrying out a full internal refurbishment prior to its opening in May 2023. The opening of the food hall and retail area at the new-look Abingdon Street Market was an element of a much wider plan to regenerate Blackpool town centre, with aims to boost the economy, create jobs and provide more things to see and do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team behind the operations of the market, The Little Blackpool Leisure Company, have worked hard to produce a successful venue with a wide-ranging offer.

Delivering a diverse and successful events programme across both the food hall and market area, the monthly ‘Blackpool Makers Market’ (hosted by The Strand Collective) and the quarterly Blackpool Record Fair (hosted by Inertial Sounds) are some examples of key events taking place in the retail side, each drawing hundreds of visitors to the market.

Abingdon Street Market | n/a

These events take place within the markets dedicated ‘Space to Create’, hosting around 70 community events alone in the past year. Ranging from pop-up shops, children’s parties, themed markets and fairs, community events, charity workshops, art and photography workshops and more – the events programme at Abingdon Street Market has really made an impact.

The Space to Create area is currently free to hire, and the team are looking to expand the selection of events held in the retail side of the market next year.

First birthday celebrations

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join Abingdon Street Market as they celebrate their first birthday for retail with a weekend of events:

Live music will be performing on the retail acoustic stage on Sunday 24 November, 12:30pm – 3:30pm, with local singers Sophie and Tanya.

The Strand Collective will also be hosting the Blackpool Makers Market on Sunday 24 November, 10am – 5pm, with 12 additional traders expected.

Christmas

With six full weeks of dedicated events, markets, live music, choir performances, free kids Christmas parties and bottomless brunches – there is something for all the family.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The retail side of the market will be offering late night shopping again this year. The dates for this are 5, 12, 19 December, 10am – 7pm. The 5 and 12 December will also include local school choirs performing Christmas carols inside the food hall from 5pm.

CounMark Smith, Cabinet Member for Economy and Built Environment said: “It’s been an incredible year for Abingdon Street Market. The Market has been a key part of our community for generations, and to see the retail side flourish in its first year since reopening is wonderful.

“This incredible milestone is not just a celebration of the market itself; it is also an indication that the hard work and creativity of the local traders who bring life and vibrancy to the space every single day.

“The support from residents and visitors alike has been huge, and as we reflect on this last year, we look forward to the market continuing to grow as a successful space where local businesses prosper and where community spirit and unique retail experiences come together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The market is currently ramping up for Christmas with festive events and plenty of opportunities for shoppers to find something special. If you are passing – please do pop in and support – it is a great way to get into the festive spirit whilst helping the community and local economy!"

Jake Whittington, Managing Director of The Little Blackpool Leisure Company Limited, said:

“I would like to say a huge thank you to every single member of the ASM team, our incredible vendors and each customer we have welcomed - your support has been huge in a fantastic 12 months.

“To see the retailers continue to thrive and the Space to Create area grow with a wide range of bespoke and community events is great. We are excited to see what the next year has in store for retail, and the market as a whole.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you are interested in learning more about trading / general opportunities available at Abingdon Street Market, please contact Little Blackpool Leisure Limited via this link: www.abingdonstreet.market

Abingdon Street Market has received £3.6 million from the UK Government through the Getting Building Fund and £300,000 from the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and £90k from the UK Government through the Historic England Heritage Action Zone programme.