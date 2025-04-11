Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woodland blaze was extinguished in Lancashire this week, prompting the fire service to issue a warning about the rising risk of wildfires.

Firefighters were called to a woodland fire in Worden Park, Leyland, at around 4.50pm on Thursday afternoon (April 10).

A crew from Leyland fire station attended the blaze and extinguished the flames using an aqualeader pack. They were on scene for around 12 minutes.

The incident came amid a rise in deliberate fires across Lancashire, which the fire service says are putting pressure on resources.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: “These incidents tie up critical emergency service resources, which could have a serious impact on those who may genuinely need our help elsewhere.”

With warm, dry weather drawing more people outdoors, residents are being urged to avoid using disposable barbecues, take litter home and report any signs of fire immediately by calling 999.

Group Manager Caroline Harrison said: “We know how tempting it is to get outside and make the most of this beautiful weather — and we don’t want to stop anyone from enjoying it. But we’ve seen firsthand how quickly a fun day can turn into a tragedy.

“Taking just a few moments to follow our safety tips can make all the difference. You’ll be protecting yourself, your family, and the county we all love.

“Please help us by sharing these messages. By preventing avoidable incidents, you’re also helping us stay ready to respond quickly where we’re most needed.”

United Utilities’ Iain Pilling also warned of the long-term damage wildfires can cause.

“In warmer weather, the risks of wildfire increase,” he said.

“We all felt the devastating impacts of the Winter Hill wildfires in 2018, and it’s important we do our best to stop it from happening again.”

Help prevent wildfires by:

Never using disposable barbecues or lighting fires on the moors, in parks, or on beaches. Take a picnic instead.

Taking your litter home – even small items like glass bottles can start fires.

Avoiding smoking outdoors, and if you do smoke, disposing of cigarettes properly.

Reporting fires immediately by calling 999 if you see smoke or flames – don’t assume someone else already has.

More wildfire safety advice is available at https://www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/safety/outdoor-safety/wildfires.