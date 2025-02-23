Firefighters rush to tackle blaze at house in Blackpool's North Shore
Firefighters rushed to the scene of a basement fire at a house in Blackpool’s North Shore area.
Three crews from Bispham and Blackpool were called out to the incident on Sherbourne Road just after 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday).
The team used two breathing apparatus, one dry powder extinguisher and one hose reel to tackle the blaze.
They also made use of positive pressure ventilation as they worked to get the fire under control.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.