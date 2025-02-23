Firefighters rush to tackle blaze at house in Blackpool's North Shore

Firefighters rushed to the scene of a basement fire at a house in Blackpool’s North Shore area.

Three crews from Bispham and Blackpool were called out to the incident on Sherbourne Road just after 6.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

Firefighters spent two and a half hours tackling a blaze in Blackpool’s North Shore area. | National World

The team used two breathing apparatus, one dry powder extinguisher and one hose reel to tackle the blaze.

They also made use of positive pressure ventilation as they worked to get the fire under control.

Crews remained at the scene for around two and a half hours.