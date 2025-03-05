Firefighters rush to tackle blaze at house close to Fleetwood town centre

By Richard Hunt
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:42 BST
Updated 5th Mar 2025, 13:50 BST

Firefighters rushed to a house in Fleetwood last night after a fire broke out.

Two fire engines from the town’s station were called out to an address on nearby Gordon Road, just after 9.15pm.

Firefighters used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel and a thermal imaging camera during the mission.

They also employed a positive pressure ventilation fan to extinguish the fire.

Crews were in attendance at the scene for approximately 45 minutes.

