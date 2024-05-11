Firefighters rush to house blaze in Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 11th May 2024, 10:23 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 10:39 BST
A triple extension ladder and thermal imaging camera were used

Firefighters rushed out to tackle a blaze at a house in Blackpool last night.

Two engines were called to the scene on Bingley Avenue just after 6pm

Firefighters used two hose reels, a triple extension ladder and a thermal imaging camera whilst extinguishing the fire.

They were at the scene for an hour.

