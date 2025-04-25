Firefighters rush out to roof blaze at house in Layton, Blackpool
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Firefighters responded quickly to a roof fire at a property in Layton, Blackpool.
Two fire engines from the town’s Forest Gate station were called at 4.41pm yesterday to the incident at a house on Onslow Road.
Firefighters used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and small tools to extinguish the fire.
Crews remained on the scene for forty-five minutes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.