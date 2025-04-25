Firefighters rush out to roof blaze at house in Layton, Blackpool

By Richard Hunt
Published 25th Apr 2025, 10:07 BST
Firefighters responded quickly to a roof fire at a property in Layton, Blackpool.

Two fire engines from the town’s Forest Gate station were called at 4.41pm yesterday to the incident at a house on Onslow Road.

Two fire engines attended an incident at Layton, Blackpool | National World

Firefighters used one hose reel, a triple extension ladder and small tools to extinguish the fire.

Crews remained on the scene for forty-five minutes.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been recorded.

