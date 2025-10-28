Firefighters have issued an urgent safety warning as Bonfore Night nears | National World

Bonfire night revellers are being urged to attend organised events rather than staging their own,

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has isued the advice as part of this year’s county-wide Bright Sparx campaign.

Running from October 6 to 5 November 5, the campaign aims to reduce the number of firework and bonfire-related incidents across Lancashire, while also tackling anti-social behaviour, arson, and attacks on firefighters during one of the busiest periods of the year for emergency services.

Throughout the campaign, LFRS will be working closely with partners to deliver community safety activities, including in-school education sessions for both primary and secondary pupils, social media safety messaging, and community engagement from Fire Safety staff across all districts.

Last year, firefighters across Lancashire attended numerous incidents linked to unsafe bonfires, illegal firework use, and anti-social behaviour. These preventable incidents not only put lives at risk but can also delay emergency response to other life-threatening situations.

Jonny Ashton, Community Protection Manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Bonfire Night can be a great night of entertainment for all ages, but we want everyone to enjoy it safely. Every year we see people injured or property damaged due to homemade bonfires and the misuse of fireworks. Our advice is simple: go to an organised display, where the event is properly planned and supervised.”

He added: “We’re also reminding parents and carers to talk to young people about the dangers of fireworks, arson, and anti-social behaviour. Setting fires deliberately or throwing fireworks is not just dangerous, it’s a criminal offence that could have life-changing consequences.”

As part of the Bright Sparx campaign, LFRS is sharing the following safety advice:

Bonfire Safety

Never build bonfires close to houses, trees, sheds, fences, or vehicles

Only burn untreated wood and never use flammable liquids to start a fire

Always keep a bucket of water or hosepipe nearby

Make sure the bonfire is completely out before leaving and never leave a bonfire unattended

Firework Safety

Only buy fireworks marked with CE or UKCA safety marks

Follow the instructions on each firework carefully

Never go back to a lit firework

Keep pets indoors and supervise children at all times

For more safety tips and details of local organised events, visit: https://www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/safety/celebrations/bonfire-night-safety-tips.