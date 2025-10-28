Firefighters issue urgent safety warning as Lancashire prepares for Bonfire Night celebrations
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service (LFRS) has isued the advice as part of this year’s county-wide Bright Sparx campaign.
Running from October 6 to 5 November 5, the campaign aims to reduce the number of firework and bonfire-related incidents across Lancashire, while also tackling anti-social behaviour, arson, and attacks on firefighters during one of the busiest periods of the year for emergency services.
Throughout the campaign, LFRS will be working closely with partners to deliver community safety activities, including in-school education sessions for both primary and secondary pupils, social media safety messaging, and community engagement from Fire Safety staff across all districts.
Last year, firefighters across Lancashire attended numerous incidents linked to unsafe bonfires, illegal firework use, and anti-social behaviour. These preventable incidents not only put lives at risk but can also delay emergency response to other life-threatening situations.
Jonny Ashton, Community Protection Manager for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Bonfire Night can be a great night of entertainment for all ages, but we want everyone to enjoy it safely. Every year we see people injured or property damaged due to homemade bonfires and the misuse of fireworks. Our advice is simple: go to an organised display, where the event is properly planned and supervised.”
He added: “We’re also reminding parents and carers to talk to young people about the dangers of fireworks, arson, and anti-social behaviour. Setting fires deliberately or throwing fireworks is not just dangerous, it’s a criminal offence that could have life-changing consequences.”
As part of the Bright Sparx campaign, LFRS is sharing the following safety advice:
Bonfire Safety
- Never build bonfires close to houses, trees, sheds, fences, or vehicles
- Only burn untreated wood and never use flammable liquids to start a fire
- Always keep a bucket of water or hosepipe nearby
- Make sure the bonfire is completely out before leaving and never leave a bonfire unattended
Firework Safety
- Only buy fireworks marked with CE or UKCA safety marks
- Follow the instructions on each firework carefully
- Never go back to a lit firework
- Keep pets indoors and supervise children at all times
For more safety tips and details of local organised events, visit: https://www.lancsfirerescue.org.uk/safety/celebrations/bonfire-night-safety-tips.